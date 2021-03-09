I would like to thank the voters in Ward 5 in St. Albans City for their vote of confidence in electing me their representative on the City Council. I would also like to thank my predecessor, Kate Laddison, for her time and service to the City. I look forward to working with the Mayor and other Council members in addressing the issues facing the City, in particular the projects approved by the voters on March 2d. For residents of Ward 5, my contact information can be found on the City's website, stalbansvt.com and I invite anyone to contact me with their questions or concerns.
Bob Farrar
St. Albans
