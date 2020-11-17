I want to thank the Georgia residents for re-electing me to a third term as your State Representative. It is an honor to represent you again in Montpelier. We have many challenges ahead and I look forward to working with Governor Scott to help get Vermont back on track.
I also want to thank the Georgia Municipal staff and all the volunteers for their hard work making the voting process run smoothly despite a mechanical problem.
As always, I am here to help with any questions or problems you may have.
Thanks again!
Rep. Carl Rosenquist
Franklin-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.