The Afterglow committee and the family of AJ Holzscheiter are extremely humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support we received for Afterglow and the last few months through sponsorships, donations, VIP Packages, and the purchasing of Afterglow/AJH “Shwag”. There are many people and businesses to thank and in hopes of doing that we want to recognize all who made donations. We have tried to make sure we have included everyone, so if we missed you it certainly was not our intent and we apologize.
A HUGE THANK YOU to: Heritage Toyota, AN Deringer Inc., Transportation Insurance Advisors, Ken & Judy Holzscheiter, 14th Star Brewing, 1st Insurance Funding, Champlain Marina, Don & Nancy Wells, Mylan Technologies, Allscripts Healthcare LLC., Erica Hubbard, Hungerford Paving, Agnes & Andrew Masson, NMC, Bourdeau Bros. Feeds, A Better Mini Storage, Maplefield’s, Stacie Callan & Leigh Horton @MRC, RiseVT, Paul Poquette Realty Group, Myers Red Can Family, JC Image, McCracken Tent Rentals, People’s United, RMB Excavation, Champlain Valley Equipment, Kim & Shawn Earl, Rett & Emily & Families, Jay Lawrence, Ruggiano Engineering, Vermont Precision Tools, AFK Tea & Beverage, People’s Trust Company, Manchester Capital Management, Kinney Insurance, Hall Home Products, Northern Valley Eye Care, Harrison Concrete & Reds-Mix, Boat Headquarters, Bob’s Meat Market, Open Approach, Connor Contracting, Myers, Main Street Graphics, Champlain Valley Equipment, Cole Custom Brokers, Trust Company of Vermont, Dynapower Company, Newton’s Decorating Center, Sun Shield Products, Union Bank, Mike Swim & Chris Caster, Woodmenlife Vermont Chapter 1, Ledge Tech Drilling and Blasting Inc., Green Mountain Dent Repair, Dairy Farmers of America, Andrea Gautreau, Dale & Becky Burleson, Scott & Connie Burleson, Brad Dousevicz, Joshua & Tara Partlow, Joe & Amy Putnam, Judy Riben, Kathleen Simpson, Heather Thompson, Brian Wright, Melissa Manson, Kevin Smith, Sports, Empower MedSpa, Dickinson & Branon Dental Care, The Body Lounge, Chevalier Fire Protection, Cross Consulting Engineers, Nya Aucoin, Jennifer Blake, Leanne Blanchard, Martha Brace, Chris Brier, Paula Brouillette, Shawntel Burke, Tina Burleson, Suzanne Butterfield, Bill and Toni Campbell, Laura Carroll, Katie Corbin, Vicki Counos, Jenn Cummings, Melissa Cushing, Maegan & Keith Cutler, Missy Duffy, Nancy & Roger Dussault, Heather & Derrick Farmer, Patricia Gale, Debra Grevatt, Nichole Hathaway, Theresa & Tom Heinrich, Kathryn Henry, Will Hinman, Kim & Mark Horton, Rosemary & Bill Horton, Sean & Jenn Horton, Leeann Jette, Brian Kemp, Traci & Mike Kennedy, Angela & Shannon King, Amy & Josh Kreiger, Alison Krompf, Tina Lagrow, Angela & John Leclair, Daniel McCoy, Terri & Jeff Neilsen, William Orcutt, Renee Patterson Nick Pelletier, Sandra Perry, Donna Pratt, Tanya Rassel, Amy Root, Brian Senecal, Corrine & Bill Simmonds, Stacey Stanislas, Allison Sykes, Cynthia Turner, Dale & Jim Walsh, Diane & Jay Weishaar, Peggy Wimble.
A very SPECIAL THANK YOU to all our volunteers before, during and after Afterglow! An event this size depends on many volunteers to run smoothly.
Afterglow was able to give to NCSS (Northwest Counseling & Support Services) $15,000 to help support their Suicide Awareness & Prevention Programs. The St. Albans Recreational Department received $10,000 to support the many programs they offer to families and children in our area, Lastly, we were able to give the St Albans Learn to Ski Program $2000.
Again, WE THANK ALL OF YOU!
John, Andrea & Katie Mark your calendars for Afterglow 2020, being held on Saturday September 19th, 2020!