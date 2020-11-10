I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust so many people in St. Albans City and Town have placed in me. Thank you for re-electing me for a third term as your State Representative to the Vermont General Assembly. I will do my best to serve everyone in our community and across Vermont well for the next two years.
COVID-19 has threatened our health, and the health of our state economy, but I will continue to work collaboratively with other Franklin County Legislators to make sure we support working families and businesses through the pandemic. I will also make good on my promise to support policies that lower our emissions and tackle the larger threat of the Climate Crisis with new opportunities to save Vermonters money and create good-paying jobs.
Congratulations to Rep. Casey Toof on his re-election. We may be in different parties, but anyone who has seen us together knows that we get along well and have collaborated on multiple fronts over the last two years. I want to thank my friend and fellow Democrat David Glidden for his strong first campaign for office. David will continue to serve St. Albans in many ways and I look forward to seeing what he does next. Thanks to Bruce Cheeseman and Wayne Billado III for their efforts as well in the Franklin 3-1 race.
We have a lot of work to do, but I know when we work together we can tackle any challenge. Thanks again for trusting me to represent you. Do not hesitate to reach out to me at mmccarthy@leg.state.vt.us .
Stay safe and Mask Up,
Rep. Mike McCarthy – St. Albans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.