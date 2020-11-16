I want to start by thanking all of you for the overwhelming trust you placed in Sen. Brock and myself to continue serving you in the Vermont State Senate for the next two years. It is clear as each day goes on that our main task for at least the next year will be to confront COVID-19, protect Vermonters, and rebuild our economy.
I want to congratulate Paul Martin, Bob Norris, and Michael Morgan, joining us in the House come January. I look forward to working with each and every one of you to make sure our shared constituents are served to the best of our collective abilities. I also want to thank - Mitzi Johnson, Marianna Gamache, and Charen Fegard for their service to our communities and wish them well in their next endeavors.
Finally, I call on all of us to come together in the coming days, weeks, and years and remember that so much more unites us than divides us. Being an American means different things to different people, but I genuinely believe our aspirations for freedom and opportunity unifies us. It is time for President Trump to understand that, concede this election, and help ensure the peaceful transfer of power to President-Elect Joe Biden, who won this election fair and square.
Thank you again for the opportunity to serve. I look forward to the work we accomplish together in the coming years.
Sen. Corey Parent
