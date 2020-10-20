Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who sent get well wishes, love and prayers for a speedy recovery during and after my heart surgery.
A very special thanks to the Cardiac Unit, doctors, nurses and aides who helped me on my way to recovery.
A special thanks to all the different drivers who so kindly shuttled Sandra back and forth so I wouldn't worry about her.
Ray Ferland
Enosburg
