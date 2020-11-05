Dear Constituents –
It with heartfelt gratitude that I have been elected to represent Franklin-5 in the Vermont Legislature. I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to work for the best interests of my District, along with Paul Martin, in the Statehouse. Thank you to everyone who provided me with support – kind words, financial donations, displaying a lawn sign – your assistance made the difference! I look forward to serving another term. Please contact me at lhango@leg.state.vt.us or through my website www.hangoforhouse.com with your concerns or comments.
Stay well,
Rep Lisa Hango
