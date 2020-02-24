As most of you know by now I am running for reelection for a seat on the Town Select board. This will be the forth time I have campaigned for an elected seat in the Town. Never before have I had my campaign signs destroyed after I had distributed them in the Town.
Over the last week I had 4 signs distorted at a location in the Town after getting permission from the property owner to display them on their property.
These are not the kind of tactics commonly used in this Town during the campaign season and I can't understand what has caused this disrespectful action. I certainly hope this is not the kind of unacceptable behavior we can expect in the future.
Bruce F.Cheeseman
St. Albans Town