St. Johnsbury, Swanton and the rail trail potential
When the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail(LVRT) is completed in the summer of 2022, it will be bounded on the Western end by Swanton and on the Eastern end by St. Johnsbury. The Eastern section has been completed for some time and the St. Johnsbury community has been working hard to take advantage of this opportunity. They have connected the LVRT to the downtown via the Three Rivers Bike Path, constructed a pavilion, and taken other steps “turning a long-blighted stretch of riverfront land into a town recreation corridor”.
Now comes Swanton. The time is ripe for Swanton to get engaged and make the Western end of the LVRT a recreation destination. The reality of improving the economic condition for Swanton is here. The LVRT terminates at the start of the Richard Thompson Fit and Healthy Recreation path which extends one mile west through the village and terminates at the Ron Kilburn Transportation Museum after crossing the Missisquoi River. Just a few miles beyond the Museum is Maquam Bay of beautiful Lake Champlain. Swanton’s Village Green is just a short bike ride North on biker friendly Grand Avenue. Hiking, biking, kayaking, canoeing, fishing, birdwatching and more are all available within a short distance of the LVRT terminus.
Swanton’s recreational corridor includes a town owned 1.2 acre parcel of land on 4th Street that directly borders the LVRT/Fit & Healthy Path and is right across from the elementary school. It was once the location of the town garage. The town has proposed to sell this valuable community asset to a private developer. The Swanton Enhancement Project, a 501.c.3 organization, dedicated to the improvement of Swanton, has asked the Selectboard to delay the sale until it can bring stakeholders together and work with the Village and the Town officials to put a plan forward that capitalizes on the economic opportunities that come with the completion of the LVRT. We may find that we need the 4th Street land to meet the needs of the users of the LVRT, or we may find that 4th St. offers more opportunity as a recreational asset. We are simply asking for time to make sure we don’t make a mistake and let go of town owned land that could have far more value and long term economic impact as a community asset. If the land is sold, any benefit of it to the community is gone for good.
Capitalizing on the completion of the LVRT and understanding whether the 4th Street land will be an integral part of that will take time and commitment by the community. It won’t be easy, but it is an opportunity that is too good to pass on! We ask all who can to get involved and help make a difference by contacting the Swanton Selectboard before March 16 to urge them not to sell the 4th Street land or by attending the March 16th public meeting at 7:00 p.m. to show your support. Letters can be emailed to townadmin@swantonvermont.org. The link to the March 16 meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85176293612
Swanton Enhancement Project
Betsy Fournier – Co-Chair
Debbie Winters – Co-Chair
Joel Clark – Treasurer
Sandy Kilburn – Founder/Emeritus
Ron Kilburn – Founder/Emeritus
Molly Lambert – Founder/Emeritus
Hank Lambert – Founder/Emeritus
Editorial offers key perspective on spending ‘smart’
I write in appreciation of the recent editorial “Expensive? Compared to what?,” which offered an immensely pragmatic and important perspective that so many need to hear and consider.
There is a significant lack of critical thought in our political tribalism, and I hope your message was read by those with unexamined fiscal conservatism. Certainly, the Covid-related financial costs which our society has been dealing with are unfathomable, but hopefully the scale of these very necessary economic figures will allow us to think more broadly, and innovatively, about future economic actions of our country. Perhaps, the billions and trillions of dollars in energy reform which Editor Emeritus Lynn wrote of might seem daunting, but I’d add for the record that these are sums we are paying and will continue to pay either way.
Just two years ago, we spent more than a quarter of a trillion dollars for the combined recovery costs of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. As John Kerry said in a January press conference, “We’re spending the money folks, we’re just not doing it smart.”
I grew up thinking that if money was spent by the government, it was probably wasteful and unnecessary — thankfully, my views have evolved. For the sake of the planet, let’s hope more perspectives evolve.
Inaction will be too expensive.
Wesley Gates Kempton,
Franklin
