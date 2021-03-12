It is hard to believe but on March 5, Emerson Lynn wrote an editorial that I agree with. I did not think that anybody could be any further left than Emerson, until we elected sleepy Joe Biden.
Seriously, the letter that Emerson wrote about the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and its affect on Swanton was right on the money.
We need to step back and rethink the selling of the land on fourth Street, because with the completion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail it is predicted we will have an influx of tourists and there may be a lot better use for this land than condominiums.
The least we can do is have some good discussions around this topic, and if nothing comes out of it we can proceed to still sell the land.
John Winters
Swanton
