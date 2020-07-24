I believe the decision by the Swanton Village Board of Trustees to suspend the Swanton art board is wrong. To push the decision back to January is just hoping the issue blows over with the wind. I support Black Lives Matter and the right to highlight racial discrimination in our community. I also support the right, within limits, to voice disagreement with the movement. If the solution is banning political speech from the wall then I believe that is the wrong approach. We have the right to voice our opinion in society and art is a way people can do so.
Our community needs to create a common sense solution when it comes to the art board. The Swanton Arts Council or some authority needs to grant permission for people to use the board and a time limit or rotation of paintings could adequately address the current problem. We can come together as a town to find a solution to this issue and I hope we do.
Thanks,
Nick Brosseau