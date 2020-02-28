I am writing to express my well-earned support of Josh Aldrich for the position of Selectman in Richford. I am not a resident of Richford, and sadly, cannot support him with my vote coming up on March third. I’m opting to show my support for him as a candidate this way, because I sincerely believe that his service as Selectman will be of huge benefit to your community. Josh is a personal friend of mine and I have the fullest confidence in him as holder of this important office.
Josh is a proud resident and business owner in Vermont's beautiful Franklin County, a licensed EMT through the VT Dept. of Health, a Rescue Member, and a family man with a supportive spouse and seven children. Through the years, he has served the community as a member of the Richford Fire Department, the Richford Ambulance, and also with the Drug and Alcohol Board after an appointment by a previous governor. These are just a few of the many examples of the ways by which he has been serving you as a community over the last 20 personally dedicated years.
The position of Selectman is critical to the organization and small-town liberties that we all take for granted. But with Josh filling this important position, you will be able to depend on your voice being heard and your positions being considered important by an honest man with the right intentions. These are some of the many reasons why you should go out of your way to elect Josh Aldrich as your Selectman.
Garrett M. Cornelius