I’m supporting Molly Gray for Vermont Lieutenant Governor. Her opponent Scott Milne wants to use his business experience to strengthen Vermont’s economy, but his approach is out of step with present realities. If experience from the pre-COVID era were key, he might have a point. But that was quite a while ago. The business models Milne learned in the past are blind to the structural and social problems that have been exposed during the pandemic. White collar and blue collar workers alike recognize what’s dragging the economy down - widespread inequities in high speed internet, affordable education, job training and health care. The gaps are as much a drag on the well-to-do as they are on workers further down the ladder. It is no surprise that Molly Gray recognizes that without building broadband to the far corners, educating students everywhere to succeed and stimulating businesses up and down our state, many Vermonters won’t have the confidence or training they’ll need to master their own destinies. Growing up on a farm on the banks of the Connecticut River, Molly Gray gained a deep appreciation of Vermont's natural beauty and an undeniable connection to the land. But she didn't stop there. She graduated from UVM and Vermont Law School and became a well respected Assistant Attorney General. She helped elect Peter Welch to Congress, worked for the International Committee of the Red Cross where she led field missions to Haiti, Uganda, Georgia, the Balkans and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She became an expert in international human rights law. Never one to take the easy path, her commitment to public service and fighting for the most vulnerable is outstanding. It is Molly’s blend of education and experience working with people of other cultures that make her uniquely suited to tackle the challenges ahead as Lieutenant Governor. She understands the inner workings of policy and the law and is enthusiastic about Vermont. She is our future.
Representative Jim Masland