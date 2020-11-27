Soon we will be seeing the start of a new legislative session. Let’s take a quick peek at where we are and what fiscal issues the incoming legislators will be facing.
At least the balanced budget, finally approved in September for FY2021, seems to be doing well. The state fiscal year starts July 1, so we are halfway through the second quarter already. There was an extra $21 million in personal income tax on the books at the end of FY2020. Stabilization funds are untouched.
Revenues for FY21 are mostly on or above target. Rooms and Meals tax is disappointing, but no surprise there. The extra $1.25 billion sent to Vermont from the federal government to deal with problems caused by the pandemic helped make ends meet and fill gaps in caring for the state’s most needy.
Troubles ahead?
Well for starters, the state colleges need $23 million to stay whole.
The administration is predicting a $180 million deficit for FY22.
All kinds of proposals for tax increases are coming from newly elected legislators. Sales tax on services? Increase sales tax rate to 7% or 8%? Income tax surcharge on income over $500,000? Tax increase on fossil fuel? One new estimate shows an increase of 17 cents per gallon to pay for non fossil fuel projects.
There are also the years-old troubles with the state Retirement Fund. That’s the fund from which we should be able to take enough money to pay out pensions and health care costs for our elderly retired state workers and retired public school teachers. For a number of reasons, the fund is not producing revenue as it should. I talked a lot about this problem through the summer and fall, even presented several solutions. There is a lot more information on this available if you are interested.
Last is the Education Fund. There is no more important responsibility for a local community than to make sure their schools meet the needs of their student population. This is an important way we build the future. But school budgets have a way of increasing in spite of the cautious and responsible actions of our local school boards. Voting to approve or not approve the school budget is up to the local voters, usually at town meeting. The problem is that other costs get thrown into the Ed Fund by legislators, with no input from local taxpayers. Legislators ought to be asking a lot of questions about the Education Fund, especially since payments from the fund get passed on to their constituents.
More from me later. In the meantime, do as much good as you can. It’ll be a long, tough winter.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
