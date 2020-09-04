Sadly Steve Beyor of Highgate died last week after a long battle with COPD. Steve and Dianne Beyor are lifelong family friends. Steve’s generosity, warm heart, his wry sense of humor, and his devotion to family enhanced our friendship over the years.
Steve and I enjoyed breakfasts in Swanton where we explored and debated the political issues of the day. He was a Republican and I am a Democrat so we often disagreed on the issues and the solutions but we always respected each other’s position. We both loved Vermont and our country.
My wife, Susan and I supported and campaign for Steve‘s election to the Vermont legislature where he served two terms for his Franklin County district. He was particularly devoted to the environment and the cleaning of Lake Champlain. He fought hard to provide legislation to help reduce the growth of blue green algae in the lake.
Our hearts are with Dianne, their children Kim and Michael and their families. Steve Beyor was a prince of a man and we will miss him.
Tom Castonguay