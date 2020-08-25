After a short break that has lasted a little over a month, the Vermont State Legislature has begun to meet again. During that break I was able to catch up on some constituent help, meet with people in our community, and attend meetings. The most important thing I did was spend some much-needed time with my family and my two boys.
My oldest son is starting Kindergarten on September 8th and like most families with school aged children we are finding it difficult to work around this schedule. Finding childcare and worrying about keeping the community safe and healthy are a top concern. We want to make sure we open schools correctly and safely to everyone involved. I’m happy with the handling of this so far as I continue to work out the details in my own life of this very different school year.
In House Education we met with the House Appropriations Committee to discuss the Education Fund and the Vermont State Colleges. Joint meetings are being used to help us save some time to get a budget passed as quickly as we can. This is all in the wake of Governor Scott’s budget proposal his administration submitted last week. All of our meetings are available to watch live or at your convenience on YouTube.
Over the next month we will be working on a budget to help working Vermonters during this time of need. Governor Scott’s budget proposal included some very important grant money from the Federal CARES funds to help small businesses, especially those in the food and lodging industry. There is still so much work to be done and I look forward to serving this community with your best interests in mind. I am always available to be reached at ctoof@leg.state.vt.us for any questions, comments or concerns. Thank you for allowing me to serve.
Best,
Rep. Casey Toof
Franklin 3-1
St. Albans City & Town