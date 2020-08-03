I recently came across a prayer by Dr Yolanda Pierce that opens with “Let us not rush to the language of healing, before understanding the fullness of the injury and the depth of the wound. Let us not rush to offer a band aid, when the gaping wound requires surgery…” My mind went to ongoing conversations here in St Albans about police reform. I thought about how needing to understand the wound stood in contrast to some of the things the MRI police consultants, hired by the city had said. At their public presentation they spoke about the idea of a report as being too backward looking and they would rather focus on change policy. I reflected on how the draft Police Transformation Roadmap only had one sentence about why we were engaging in reform in the first place. I wonder if we as a community have rushed to the language of healing before completely understanding the wound. To me, if the “multiple excessive force incidents” identified as the reason for reform in the draft roadmap were the only problem, the need for rebuilding trust emphasized throughout the roadmap would be unnecessary. If the community viewed the incidents as simply the result of bad apples, would not their termination solve everything? While we have all read the headlines about individual incidents, I have heard many different, often opposing, views of where the problem lies. The work of having a community-wide understanding of what exactly it is that is in need of reform and why, appears to have been left undone. I want to see St Albans thrive, and a healthy, trusted police department is an important part of that. While it is often painful and uncomfortable to reflect on failures; any reform done without a broad understanding of where things have gone wrong will be a bandaid on a gaping wound. I hope the city council will explore structures for ongoing reflection and diagnosis and resolution. A critical part of any ongoing healing has to be a civilian advisory board. I am thankful that the council appears to be seriously considering such a proposal, as it is a part of ensuring that what reforms we do undertake are the correct medicine for the problem.
David Glidden
St. Albans