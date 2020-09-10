Fellow Citizens ,
As we enter a very different and trying school year, we are faced with the dilemma concerning SRO’s in our schools. A recent settlement in the papers has energized our local
‘Neighbors for a Safer St. Albans’. They are again pressuring the schools to take the action that they feel is best for all students. They are strong and intense in their opinions. They have good hearts, a web page and PR. They pack the virtual school board meetings to make it seem like their opinions are the majority.
However, I would ask our leaders to hold back a while on any drastic decisions. Let me use the word “diversity’. WE do need diversity in this situation. We need diversity of opinions, and experiences and hopes and fears. We truly need the rest of the St. Albans Community to speak up and be heard as well.
I would ask the people in the community, that might have other opinions or views of the value of SRO’s, to let your voice be heard. If you do not want to sit in on a virtual meeting, I ask that you use good old fashioned technology and write or call your school board, or city council rep, or the Mayor.
I believe it was Jeff Moulton a few weeks ago that suggested that we need to ask the right questions on this issue, and I agree. What is the role of a SRO officer in the school, what training do they get on de escalation, how do administrators and teachers feel about them, how are they evaluated and how could we make the program safer, and more comfortable for all. I believe we have heard many times the answers to these questions from the self appointed community safety group, I would look for diversity in the people and experiences who answer.
If you do not speak out, we may lose this program, not due to the voice of many, but due to the consistent voice of a few.
I have my own strong views, but like theirs, I am not the majority, nor am I an administrator nor a current teacher. (However, unlike them I no longer have any children in the system, but I do have 5 grandchildren in the system) I would hope that we might hear from an administrator, or teacher who could speak freely without any fears of repercussions or even a student void of parental coaching. These opinions would, and should, carry greater weight.
To our leaders, one of the hardest things about leading, is hearing and representing those not speaking.
Sincerely
Peter DesLauriers
Former teacher 42 years
Former Mayor 12 years