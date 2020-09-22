My apologies to Rep. Gregoire and Rep. Leffler for lambasting them over using the identical "vote explanation" for their votes against the Global Warming Solutions Act, H.688 last week. As Rep.Gregoire quite gently explained in his 9/18 Messenger Weekend edition letter, the clerk's office made an error in printing them in the Legislative Journal, and has since corrected the error. Rep. Leffler did us the favor of including both of their statements in her letter in the same Messenger issue, so that we could see for ourselves how very different the statements were .
I notice the contrast also in how each Representative handled this situation. Gregroire was very straightforward, explained the circumstances so all could understand, and went on to discuss his thoughts in greater detail about the bill itself, perhaps in response to my criticism about his vote explanation being "boiler plate". I appreciated this. For anyone who would like to read a contrasting view to the three issues the governor has with this bill, please check out John Walters excellent " Vermont Political Observer " piece : https://thevpo.org/2020/09/16/was-anyone-really-surprised-by-the-veto/
Rep. Leffler's letter was much angrier. After all she had gotten criticized by me, mistakenly, over something she didn't do, and didn't write. I'm sorry to learn that she feels I'm someone that has spent a lot of time in the past harassing her, stealing her signs and publishing all manner of false assumptions and allegations. I'm puzzled a bit, partly because we all tend to view ourselves somewhat differently than others see us, but also because the only times I've interacted with her, aside from the occasional "Hi there", was an initial cordial discussion, mainly on unions, when I first tried to get to know her, and then asking her a question at a public debate with other candidates. I also spent a pleasant couple of hours while sign-holding at a polling place, talking with her father.
What she might be thinking of are letters to the editor I wrote during her first campaign, strongly critical of political positions she had expressed. To me, that is an important part of the democratic process, and I don't think of it as "harassment". We did have a troubling "sign" incident, and I reached out to Rep.Leffler to explain what it was all about, and asked for her help. She promised to help me, but didn't follow through with her promise. That has made it hard for me to feel very trusting. That campaign was, sadly, the most mean-spirited campaign I've experienced in Enosburg, with a huge amount of signs actually stolen, hateful home-made signs against her opponent, and even some significant law-breaking damage of property. To my knowledge, none of this was Rep. Leffler's fault at all. But it all has left an unfortunate feeling of "the mean streets of Enosburg", where you'd better watch what you say..... Happily this campaign season has been much different. We're all way too distracted by a million other concerns. I'm sorry to have created a kerfuffle with the clerk's office mistake and my inadequate research on the "vote explanations". At least my letter brought the attention needed to get the error corrected. And I hope it has also brought attention to the issues of climate chaos, and that, after decades of the most insidious strategic climate change denial, it really is the time in which we HAVE to move forward quickly in a serious and positive way.
Paula Schramm
Enosburg Falls