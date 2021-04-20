When the Vermont Senate bill S.53 arrived in the House, it was sent to the Ways and Means Committee, the proper placement for all bills having to do with state revenue. The Committee made several changes in the bill, including adding a section which would exclude the first $10,000 in military retirement pay from personal state income tax.
This new section of law would reduce General Fund revenues by $660,000 per year.
There are 3,900 Vermont military retirees living here in Vermont and each will benefit from this exemption. Just over 1,000 of those, enlisted service people, would pay no income tax at all on their pension. About 1,570 enlisted retirees would pay half the tax amount they now pay on their retirement income. The retirees who were officers when they left the military would not have to pay income tax on about a third of their retirement income. The average tax benefit is estimated at about $100 per year for enlisted retirees and $370 per year for officers.
My friend, Rep. Lara Sibilia proposed on the House floor to raise the amount of exempted income to $30,000 for all military retirees. Sadly, after considerable debate her motion failed.
For years there have been efforts to reduce or eliminate income tax on veteran pensions for those who choose to settle in Vermont.
I was very pleased to read today, April 19, Governor Scott and Lt.Gov Gray have released a joint statement in support of complete elimination of income tax on pension income for these military retirees.
The legislature needs to look again at this bill and do what is needed to encourage these retirees to stay in/ move to Vermont.
Sometimes we get to see real leadership at work in Montpelier. The Governor and the Lt. Gov. are right.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.