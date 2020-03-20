Because our legislators are unwilling to control their spending habits, they are promoting drug usage in the commercialization of marijuana. Why stop with marijuana, might as well commercialize all other illegal drugs as well. The damage they are about to create seems of little concern to them. Their dollar sign glasses care not for all the health and safety problems that they will be incurring.
i think newspaper and television reporters are being negligent in not putting our legislators on the spot and asking them why they are so eager to promote drug usage and have no concern over violating Article 3 of the oath of office they took when they became a legislator along with why they are completely ignoring all the doctors, nurses, law enforcement officers and children who have come out against this health and safety risk they are to unleash, all because they cannot control their bad spending habits.
Even when an accurate and reliable roadside test for the drug becomes available, that should be no reason commercialization. If our legislators were serious about drug problems they would pass a law that states anyone using marijuana for medicinal purposes would not be allowed to get behind the wheel of an automobile.
Raymond Ferland
Enosburg Falls