Most folks will probably shrug-off my concerns that the current global viral scare originated not in China, but Mexico.
Examine the facts we have been privileged to have received from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Center for Disease Control.
The US State Department has told Americans not to go to China. Who the hell wants to?
Perhaps if China agrees to all US economic demands the truth may emerge.
It is called the coronavirus, and it has killed over 200 people...Wow. Only 8,200 people have died during the US 2019-2020 flu season. I wonder if China has suggested its folks avoid popping over the US for a visit and a hot dog?
Here is what troubles me. Why isn't the virus named the snowbeervirus? After all, Snow Beer is the most popular beer holding a 21.7% market share in China.
Corona beer is a product of Mexico, and although I have gotten deathly sick after consuming a case of the stuff at the beach, a full recovery eventually followed. No harm, no foul, as they say.
US/Mexico relations are a bit more on solid ground than US/China, but can be narrowed down to "The Wall," and its multitude of implications above the below the Rio Grande.
What are we not being told? Dammed if I know. But I have cancelled a trip to China to see what real egg rolls taste like, while washing them down with a couple bottles of "Snow Beer." And my annual trek to the Corona brewery in Apan, Hidalgo, that produces 2.4 billion liters a year, and lets you drink all you want for free! I would also pass on the Nachos.
Instead, I will cower in my home hoping not to die a wretched death at the hands of the 2019-2020 US influenza.
Bud deGorgue
Saint Albans City