I wanted to give a shout out to Stones Irving Station in St. Albans for taking serious steps in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. I’ve been to numerous stations and no one around has taken the steps these folks have!
They have customers use sanitizer, the obvious sneeze guard, they wipe down doors, gas pumps, and cooler doors basically between every customer. They also allow customers to scan and bag their own purchases.
They are doing a superb job in trying to help slow the spread in a store where lots of people are constantly in and out!
Nikki Hotchkiss