I deeply appreciate SAM's printing Petula Dvorak's column (3/11/20) urging against virus panic around children. Children deeply need those around them to maintain calm when their culture -- even before the virus -- has for years been shrieking things little ones do not need to hear. I do not urge a head-in-the-sand mentality. During the Spanish flu epidemic, my grandmother lost her baby brother one day and her oldest brother the next. But she did not go on to lock her own sons in the cellar of her Kansas home against society's tornadoes. She modeled resilience and wisdom by being grateful for what she had, and sharing what she had. In turn, her sons could draw from what security she modeled, to become prospering inventors, teachers, and engineers who in turn blessed their families and communities. Think what your children are exposed to. Turn off the hype, turn on Beethoven. It's his 250th birthday this year. Celebrate what is good, while remaining judicious about what your children hear during certainly trying times.
Leigh Smith
St. Albans