The 2020 legislative session began last week. The highlight of the week was the Governor’s State of the State address. The governor joined the speaker of the house in calling for civility in our public discourse. No matter where we (government officials and private citizens) stand on issues, we are all Vermonters and we all want the best for our fellow Vermonters. We can adamantly disagree on what the best solutions are to any given issue but that doesn’t mean those we disagree with are seeking to hurt anyone. The old adage is to question ideas not motives.
In the Human Services committee we are taking testimony from commissioners in the Agency of Human Services primarily regarding issues issues involving children such as DCF related issues, childcare funding and availability issues, delinquent youth, the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation facility, and Special Accommodation Grants for children with special needs along with several issues affecting older Vermonters.
With the session is in its infancy we have much more testimony to hear before any substantial policy changes will be addressed fully. As is well known, the state budget is under significant pressure. Our bond rating was recently reduced in part due to being at “tax capacity”. Vermonters are tapped out. Any policy changes should reflect this reality. Some proposals such as increasing availability and quality of after school programs are heavily supported across the political spectrum. It is well documented that children that are engaged in organized activity are significantly less likely to engage in unhealthy or illegal activities. Young children in at-risk categories also benefit from high quality structured early childcare programs.
In the short term the Human Services Committee is requesting that money be allocated in the Budget Adjustment Act to cover significant shortfalls in Special Accommodation Grant funding for the current fiscal year. Approximately 50 applications for these grants could not be approved and many more were not even submitted due to the known unavailability of funds. As stated on the grant application:
“The purpose of these grant funds are to support access to high quality, safe, and
inclusive child development services in regulated child care settings in order to contribute
to the overall well-being of children with special needs and their families.”
In many cases these grants are the determining factor for whether a special needs child is able to access early childhood opportunities. I will continue to follow this important issue.
It is an honor to serve the people of Fairfield, Bakersfield and Fletcher as your state representative. As always please contact me at jgregoire@leg.state.us.vt with any questions or concerns. I always respond to individually written correspondence as quickly as I can.
Rep. James Gregoire