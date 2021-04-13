In April, the discussions in the legislature concerning money get serious. One of the areas of interest to folks in Franklin County remains the efforts to clean state waterways, especially Lake Champlain with all its tributaries.
Regular readers will remember that money bills always start in the House and then move to the Senate. Almost always the Senate returns money bills to the House with changes, so a conference committee needs to be appointed and differences worked out. Two bills for Fiscal 2022 contain the major appropriations for clean water: the ‘big bill’ H.439 and the ‘capital bill’ H. 438.
As far back as January it was known there would be a lot of money coming from the federal government for economic stimulus. Some of that money will be used for water clean up.
The federal money this year will add about another $150 million to water clean up . The state of Vermont had planned to add about $30 million and the EPA makes an annual contribution to ongoing water clean up efforts. Revenue amounts expected from those sources are still in discussion.
The House agreed with the Governor's proposed Clean Water Fund spending. New incoming federal money is going to be very helpful in paying for it. The House added $100 million of American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) federal dollars to the Clean Water Fund and also funded three vacant water quality positions at the Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC) using $375,000 of General Fund money.
Another change proposed by the House is to temporarily eliminate a Clean Water Fund revenue source. Starting in FY22 and lasting for five years, they want the 6% of meals and rooms tax revenues that are currently allocated to the Clean Water Fund annually to go instead into the General Fund. Then, starting in FY27, that money will go back to the Clean Water Fund again. It will be interesting to see how that proposal is received by the Senate.
The Capital Bill followed the recommendation of the Clean Water Board for capital funds being used for clean water. . The amount for the Clean Water Fund in Vermont will increase this year thanks to the addition of federal revenue.
The capital bill includes other appropriations, all for use in clean water initiatives including agriculture, town roads, wastewater, stormwater and natural resources.
The major funding for water clean up in fiscal 2022 are in these two bills , H. 439 and H.438. Both will certainly change before being signed into law, but we can say without doubt that the serious work has started. Stay tuned.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
