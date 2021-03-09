To the Citizens of Swanton,
Like many other Vt towns, Swanton struggles to find innovative ways and means to promote growth. Well, thanks to a great deal of effort by local citizens, VT based organizations, and state and federal money, we are sitting on one end of a premier bike and recreation trail that will be fully open within the next two years. The Lamoille Valley rail trail will be 93 miles long, connecting Swanton to St Johnsbury. Construction partially completed last fall and recommencing this spring connects the Missisquoi Valley and Lamoille rail trails. This network of rail trails will be one of the most interesting and longest trails in the northeast. And just to make this an even better development opportunity, our Canadian friends will be very attracted to Swanton and our trail.
A surprise coming out of the covid nightmare is the increase we are seeing in recreational activities. One beneficiary has been bikes. Activity is way up with users, manufacturers and facilities. We have a wonderful opportunity to participate in this growth. Citizen groups such as the Swanton Enhancement Project, are already working on how our town can best develop programs and facilities to promote the growth of the rail trail
The Town of Swanton is sitting on an acre of land on 4th st, site of the old town garage. After trying to sell this for nearly 10 years, suddenly a sale has been proposed by the select board. The problem with the sale is not only is it for less than 50% of the original asking price but so much has changed in this eight year period. This site sits at a perfect entry to the rail trail. It can be a welcome center, recreation facility, a facility to promote local products and activities and so much more.To sell this land at this point in time would be the very definition of penny wise and pound foolish. A sale would be taking away a key building block in one of the most significant projects that Swanton will see in the coming years.Please reach out to your fellow citizens and select board members to let them know your thoughts on this opportunity. There is a select board meeting on Mar 16 that will be discussing the land sale. I am sure that our select board, having seen the interest and understanding this opportunity, will be happy to fully discuss this subject with all interested parties.
Kevin O’Shea
