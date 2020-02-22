The House Human Services committee continues to take testimony on H.778 - An act relating to home visiting services, H.663 - An act relating to expanding access to contraceptives and H.611 - An act relating to the Older Vermonters Act which I have touched upon in previous updates. Looming larger for the House as a whole are H.688- An act relating to addressing climate change, H.610- An act relating to firearms and domestic violence and H.209- An act relating to ending the suspension of State aid for school construction projects.
As many are probably aware there are several schools, primarily in Chittenden County, with very large bond requests for new construction or additions. South Burlington for example is looking at a $209 million bond to build a new school while Burlington and Winooski recently passed large bonds of their own. The Superintendents Association says there are about $565 million in proposed construction coming in the near future. A decade ago the state suspended a school construction aid program and during that time Vermont schools bonded around $350 million for local projects on their own. Debt service is included in the state’s calculations for per-pupil spending so these projects were not solely funded by local dollars. H.209 which is currently in the Education Committee where they are taking testimony aims to end the moratorium on state construction aid for schools and would require school districts to conduct a capital needs assessment and to report the results to the state. It sounds like one of the biggest issues is a concern that these large districts are approving significant sums while smaller rural districts have difficulty approving more modest projects. I will follow this bill closely as it moves through the process.
H.610 basically removes the right of due process that is afforded in Vermont’s current red flag law. I am very concerned about the 1st, 2nd and 4th amendment ramifications of this bill. There appears to be numerous issues in this bill that are problematic. This bill was recently brought to my attention so I will have an update on it next week once I have had more opportunities to speak to others about some of the more intricate details.
H.688 is another bill that has many reasons to be concerned. Vermont currently spends approximately $210 million a year on climate mitigation efforts. This doesn’t include water quality funding. Vermont has the lowest CO2 emissions of states. The bill adds to the already considerable amount we spend on these efforts. It has a provision for citizens to sue of the state fails to meet benchmarks which of course would be costly and take much needed money away from mitigation and adaptation work. I would agree with many fellow legislators that Vermonters’ money would be more productively spend on resiliency and adaptation efforts. In layman’s terms that means we should invest in projects to withstand and recover from events such as the Halloween storm of 2019. Nothing we due in terms of mitigation will impact global climate activity but we can improve our infrastructure to withstand these events and quite honestly to hold up better under daily conditions as well. This is another bill that I will be following very closely through the process.
As we approach Town Meeting week, more and more bills will come to the forefront as likely to make it through the process. I will keep and eye on these as we move forward. It is a true honor to serve as State Representative for the people of Fairfield, Bakersfield and Fletcher. As always please contact me with questions or comments at jgregoire@leg.state.vt.us.
Rep. James Gregoire
Fairfield, Bakersfield, Fletcher