With Town Meeting Day upon us, I would like to take a few moments to write about the Maple Run Unified School District. We’ve presented a very responsible budget this year, with a 2.29% increase over last year. Health Insurance costs continue to rise, representing over $500,000 of the increase in the budget. I hope that you will support the District and this budget when you vote on Tuesday. I also would ask you to support the two current Board members who are running for re-election, Susan Casavant Magnan in Fairfield, and Nilda Gonnella-French in Saint Albans City. Both have been valuable Board members, and I know that they will continue to look out for the best interests of our students and communities in the future. After seven years in our district, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Dirth is retiring. Kevin started before the merger and has very capably led MRUSD as the new district was formed and has grown. Thanks to Kevin’s leadership, five individual schools are now functioning much more as a single district, fostering teamwork, collaboration, and cooperation. I can’t thank Kevin enough for all of the work he has done to make MRUSD what it is today. We all wish you the best in retirement! And looking forward, after a full Superintendent search, the Board has selected Kevin’s successor - Asst. Superintendent Bill Kimball. I am very excited to have Bill take over as Superintendent. He will hit the ground running, as he already has knowledge about Maple Run and experience as a Superintendent in Vermont. Bill is very well qualified for this position and I know that he will do a great job as the educational leader of Maple Run. And on a personal note, as my term ends I have decided not to run for re-election. I have served on various school Boards here in Franklin County for the last 18 years and I think it is time for someone with new perspective and energy to take my place. Thank you to all who have supported me and allowed me to serve our students and community - it’s been a rewarding experience.
Jeff Morrill
Maple Run Board Chairman
