Friday we heard the devastating news from the Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges, Jeb Spaulding, that the State College Board of Trustees on Monday will likely recommend to close 3 college campuses in the Northeast Kingdom: Johnson, Lyndon and Vermont Tech. Apparently, this historic decision has already been decided behind closed doors. I am extremely disappointed the Chancellor and the Board is considering this unilateral approach without the mere suggestion of considering other options, both short range and long range, that could potentially save some or all components of these vital institutions. The Chancellor was quoted as saying “this will be a gut punch to the Northeast Kingdom”. You can recover from a gut punch fairly quickly. A more accurate metaphor is that they will be cutting the Northeast East Kingdom off at the knees. An action for which the region will never be able to recover from economically, socially or culturally. Do not forget, this region is already the most economically depressed in the state and struggles to keep young people and families as residents.
I will speak more specifically about Johnson State College. This institution has great personal meaning to me, and to many of my family members. Four generations of my family have close ties with the College. Two of my three children have attended JSC in recent years. I graduated from JSC in 1978. This was after I had dropped out of two other colleges. I found my way and my calling at JSC, largely due to its supportive campus community and some great teachers. Because of JSC I was able to go on to UVM for Master’s Degree, and eventually for a Ph.D. I have spent the last 35 years doing what I can to improve and protect the Vermont environment for future generations to enjoy, as I have. From underprivileged homes, both of my parents graduated from Lyndon State College with teaching degrees. They went on to become highly successful teachers and civil servants, both of them taught at JSC for a period of time. And I would be gravelly amiss if I did not include my great-grandmother Lula F. Potter. During the mid-20th century she worked tirelessly in the state legislature as a representative supporting the modernization of what was originally the Johnson Normal School. She helped ensure the school was upgraded to a four year teacher’s college and finally to its inclusion in the State College system. In recognition for her contributions each spring an award has been presented to a graduating student in her name.
I provide this personal information, some of which I have shared with very few, not for personal recognition, but to provide an example of what this historic institution means to its alumni, people of the region and what it will mean for future Vermonters. There are numerous other stories of the vital role this institution has played in individual lives. I know many of this people. Young people struggling to find their way in live and make a good living for their families while being able to live in a state they love and cherish. Two of these people are my children. I fear for the future, I fear that too many of these young people will not have the same opportunity to change their lives that I had.
I had to start this letter as a personal testimony only because my feelings are so strong and my despair is so great. Obviously the impacts of closing these campuses will have devastating effects on the economies of the Northeast Kingdom. As one college official put it yesterday, these institutions are the economic engines of the towns in which they reside. They bring hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars in the local economies each year. Each campus supports hundreds of jobs to maintain facilities, and teach and support their students. The loss of jobs in these regions will extend far beyond the campus. Local businesses supported by the students and college staff, that are already suffering from the COVID-19 restrictions, will have no choice to close. An economic downturn could spiral into an economic catastrophe with the added closing these campuses. This economic catastrophe will be something the Northeast Kingdom will not be able to recover from for the foreseeable future.
A strong economy and a vibrant community is not possible without people. Especially young people that are looking to better themselves, raise families and contribute to their communities. Vermont already has a significant problem retaining its young people and attracting others to reside in the state. These three institutions have represented the primary force in assisting young Vermonters to attain the skills to acquire better paying jobs that enable to stay in their home state. These institutions also annually attract a new class of young adults to the state every year. Many of these young people become skilled and knowledgeable workers that choose to stay in Vermont to work and raise their families. Just look at what is happening in towns like Johnson, Jeffersonville and Cambridge. There is a new vitality in these communities, a strong cohort of ambitious young people, new families and a wide range of different cultural events such as art studios and fairs, musical events, new restaurants, and new outdoor recreational opportunities. You will most assuredly destroy the future of this region by discouraging new generations of young to reside there.
The State College Board of trustees has apparently already made a unilateral decision to close the three campuses. This is without input from the public, the state legislature or other state officials. This is not acceptable. I recognize the severe fiscal reality facing the State College system. But it is completely irresponsible to close these campuses without a full public discussion, and debate within the state legislature. In addition, these discussions and debates need to based on facts, data and the best projections available. If we have learned nothing from the COVID-19 pandemic it is we need to use science, data and cooperation to resolve issues.
I am in the age group that is considered higher risk for COVID-19 complications. As many Americans I have been reluctantly watching the grim statistics on the number of deaths, infections and the impact of the disease on our economy and especially the impact to people here and around the word. Like most I find the plight we are in highly disturbing and very difficult to deal with. I feel I have been dealing it adequately – at least I hadn’t had to increase my dosage of Prozac yet. But the closure of these three State College campuses has brought home to me the potential magnitude of post COVID-19 impacts to much greater and more personal level. Elimination of historic institutions such as these college campuses will erase a part of our collective heritage that has great personal meaning to many of us as a Vermonter. More importantly the Northeast Kingdom will become less of a Kingdom, with fewer young people, fewer families, fewer jobs, and be less culturally.
I wonder what former Governor George Aiken would think about this tragedy, more importantly - what would he do?
Fletcher (Kip) Potter III
Swanton, VT