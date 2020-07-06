Hello Neighbors in Enosburg and Montgomery, My name is Dennis Williams, and I am running for the Vermont State Legislature in order to Represent Enosburgh and Montgomery in Montpelier. As your representative I will fight for: a fair and aggressive economic recovery from the current pandemic; equal rights; equal and fair representation for all citizens in our democratic form of government; sustainable environmental policy focusing on clean air and water; and affordable health care for all. I am a native Vermonter and proud resident of Franklin County for over four decades, Thirty three years ago, my wife Barbara and I purchased a plot of land and moved to Enosburgh in order to build a home and raise a family,. Our three sons have followed their passions they cultivated growing up here and initiated by their education in the Enosburgh school system. Simultaneously, as a lifelong learner, I have pursued my own educational interests at several New England area schools studying silviculture. sculpture, wooden boatbuilding, and water chemistry. I am a firm believer in the values of empowerment and self improvement through education. My working career has primarily been in construction and housing advocacy of all varieties; affordable housing, high end housing, senior housing and assisted living facilities. Additionally, I'm proud to have restored several historic landmarks, rebuilt covered bridges, and a wooden dam throughout my career. For the past 17 years, I have also owned and operated a small business, that assists schools and townships in complying with the current Federal and State Safe Drinking Water Acts, required by the Environmental Protection Agency. I am an avid all weather outdoor enthusiast, and a member of the Enosburgh Conservation Commission and Town Forest Committee to promote the public use, enjoyment and conservation of our irreplaceable natural resources.. Vermonters face numerous challenges during these unprecedented times, and I sincerely believe that if we all stay focused and work together we can recover stronger than ever and share in newfound prosperity. I want to be part of the solution and ask you to join me in making Vermont the best possible place to live, work, raise a family, and retire in. Thank you,
Dennis Williams