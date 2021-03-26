Weather Alert

.Moderate to heavy rain will fall on a melting snowpack that will lead to increased flow on rivers. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following areas, in northern New York, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Western Clinton and Western Essex. In Vermont, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin and Western Rutland. * From 11 AM EDT this morning through Saturday evening * Total rainfall of 0.50 to 1.25 inches combined with continued snow melt will cause several rivers to approach bank full this afternoon into Saturday morning. The Missisquoi at North Troy has already reached minor flood stage. It will remain near steady, then rise as new rain reaches the area, potentially nearing moderate flood stage. Otter Creek at Center Rutland is also expected to exceed minor flood stage and possibly approach moderate flood stage this evening. Other locations along the Ausable, Winooski and Mad Rivers will approach or exceed flood stage as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&