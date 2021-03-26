On behalf of the Swanton Healthy Community Task Force, we would like to acknowledge and thank RiseVT for their contributions to the Swanton community over the past year. Despite the pandemic, RiseVT continued to work with us throughout 2020 “behind the scenes” to offer grants and staff support to enhance our community’s health initiatives in the following ways:
$1500 grant to purchase a bike repair station for Swanton Village
$1500 grant to purchase a bike repair station for Swanton Town
$1500 grant to construct an informational kiosk at the terminus of the newly completed Lamoille Valley Rail Trail in Swanton
Financial support to update Swanton’s Historical Walking Tour flyer
Completion of walk audits in both Swanton Village and Town
Financial support and coordination with St. Albans Town to install gateway signs on Maquam Shore Road as part of the Champlain Bikeway
Assistance with the Swanton Village downtown scoping study for improved vehicle, pedestrian and cycling safety
Assistance with the Lake Street/Maquam Shore Road scoping study for improved vehicle, pedestrian and cycling safety and enjoyment
Inclusion of Swanton in the St. Albans Walkability Task Force for improved regional coordination of pedestrian and cycling initiatives
Socially distanced and/or zoom meetings were held with RiseVT Program Managers Betsy Fournier and Jessica Frost to facilitate these initiatives. Betsy and Jess continue to be essential links with our municipal governments, with whom we partner to facilitate the majority of our initiatives. We have not seen the fruition of many of the above projects, due to the pandemic, but we feel that it is important to recognize the great community work that has been ongoing during this past year. Thank you, Betsy, Jess, and RiseVT!
Swanton volunteers Christine Sweeny and Lise MacDonald
