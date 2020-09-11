The rise and fall of my hero during his dash...
Although I didn’t know it at the time, I met my hero on March 30, 1965, at 11:23 a.m., at the University Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts.
There are two solid dates in my hero’s life. The day that he was born, October 29, 1942, and the day that he transitioned, August 30, 2020, at 9:23 p.m.
What we don’t hear a lot about is the dash...my hero’s dash included the dates October 30, 1942 “-“ August 29, 2020
My hero wasn’t a highly paid athlete or celebrity that had the means to make change for people. My hero would eventually take on a job that would span 36 plus years of getting up at 4:00 a.m., and initially entailed rather harsh conditions of dragging ladders through snow banks to get to telephone poles, so he could keep Vermonters in touch with each other over their phones.
My hero would finish that and rush to sporting events to see us compete on the fields of play and teach us that you work hard and those efforts would be rewarded both on the field and off, in life, but after the game you shook hands and said good game, win or lose and meant it. My hero was the one I heard say “Merry Christmas, Isham” in early December when opponents would ring a puck off one of my lucky goalposts during the hockey season. My hero stood in the rain during a cold fall soccer game and watched during humid Vermont days while I played baseball.
My hero went to work and then after work built a log cabin for us to live in. A task that had him working through the night during the cold winter to complete.
My hero made me march down the street when I was 9 years old, with a sore rear end, to return a stolen match box car, to a store called Ben Franklin. A lesson learned for a lifetime.
My hero built a house on the lake and moved his mother in so he could take care of her and not have her live anywhere else later on in her years.
My hero drove himself to chemo during his first battle with cancer and then went to work. A task no one knew about until he beat it.
My hero had integrity, was honest, trustworthy and had a work ethic I see as unmatched to this day.
My hero flew just for the sheer joy!
My hero fell after a long hard battle with another round of cancer, but only in this world and never ever will he fall in my eyes...
My hero?
My dad.
Vaya con Dios, mi Padre!
Spencer G. Isham