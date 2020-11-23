I’m writing this letter to inform people of some of the real facts surrounding abortion. I am pro-life myself, but please hear me out. I will share some of the facts and arguments that are presented for this issue. My intention and soul purpose of this letter is to unveil the truth and support my opinion with facts. I’ll cover a variety of topics, some of them including, a woman's right to choose, when does this “clump of cells” become a human and lots more. Thank you for taking the time to read what I will present you with.
First, to clear up any confusion, I will tell you when life actually starts. At conception. Anyone that tells you otherwise is attempting to justify their own views. Did you know that just in the first few weeks the baby's throat, mouth, eyes, and lower jaw are developing? Their red blood cells will start to form and circulation will begin. In the first few weeks, their heart will beat sixty-five times a minute. That is around the same beats per minute that a healthy adult will have. In between weeks five and eight, the brain, spine, and central nervous system will be well-formed. By the end of the third month, the child’s fully formed. In Vermont, you can kill the child until it is born. That means six months after your child is fully formed and is just continuing to grow like any child, you can still abort him or her. Now, would you ask a pregnant woman “how's the fetus doing?” No, you wouldn’t. That’s because it’s a baby. You’d say,” How is the baby doing?” So, I think we have established that a baby is a baby and a human that has the same inalienable rights as we do. That baby girl has the same amount of women's rights as any other woman that you see walking down the street. The right to life.
Some women would say that she has the right to choose. Though, in reality, she doesn’t have the right to choose to kill someone and not get punished as any murderer would. In the United States, thirty-eight states have fetal homicide laws. In Arkansas, if you kill a woman and her baby that is more than twelve weeks old, you are charged with double homicide. Planned Parenthood themselves said that they ended an estimated 217,000 babies' lives each year. That’s 2,170,000 in only ten years. And that’s just Planned Parenthood alone. According to the WHO, there are an estimated 40-50 million abortions worldwide per year. That’s disgusting, huh? Yeah, 40-50 million babies are killed before they see the light of day each year. 105 babies are killed every minute in the world. The genocide of the holocaust, killing around 11 million people because of Hitler, is minuscule compared to the deaths at the fingers of the ruthless abortion clinics. And yes, I am comparing abortion clinics to Hitler. He wanted to get rid of all of the people that would mess up his plans. Isn’t that what you get an abortion for? If you feel you can’t afford the child or you just simply aren’t ready to care for him or her yet? That’s no reason to kill a person. Some would argue, what if she was raped? Well, only one percent of women get an abortion because they were raped. And besides, don’t punish the child for the father's sin. It is not the child’s fault that he or she was conceived by rape. Did you know that the woman who was responsible for Roe v Wade, Norma Leah Nelson McCorvey, regretted her stance on abortion? Yes, that’s right. She changed her mind and became pro-life. She even joined the pro-life movement.
Thank you so much again for reading this. I believe that the right to choose should really mean, the right to life. After all, isn’t life precious?
Annabelle Garrant, 14
