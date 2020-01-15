Last week, the legislature returned to Montpelier for the 2020 legislative session. I could spend this update with an overview of everything, but instead, I will focus on a big issue to many of you and one that came up a few times today during our legislative breakfast in Swanton. That issue is proficiency-based grading.
After hearing about the concerns at BFA St. Albans from students, parents, and teachers this fall about proficiency-based grading, I reached out to the Chair of the Senate Education committee to let him know of the concern and to build a plan to address it. Sen. Baruth has agreed that this is an issue we need to spend time on as a committee. We also found out that the State Board made a move to proficiency-based grading of Education without being directed to by the legislature. The new Chair of the State Board of Education believes the Board that made this decision five-plus years ago may have acted out of their jurisdiction. The Chair has committed that he will come in front of the Senate Education Committee by the end of January with a plan to fix the proficiency-based grading issue and to take these "legislative" and policy-making roles away from the Board.
While this is less than what Sen. Brock and I proposed to eliminate the Board all together, it does move us closer to that end. It limits their power within the state, which I think is welcome to all in districts impacted by proficiency-based grading and the negative consequences of Act 46.
I look forward to the week ahead and to update you on the issues that we will be taking up in the Senate Natural Resources Committee.
Sen. Corey Parent