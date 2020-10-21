A while back, in a letter to the editor, I mentioned that I had written to both Casey Toof and Corey Parent asking them to explain their viewpoint on race and racial inequity in Franklin County, Vermont and the rest of America. I received their form response saying they would be in touch and then nothing. They still have not responded to my post. Of course, this should tell us that neither care or respect the voices concerned about these topics. Their commitment to helping their neighbors ends when it pertains to BIPOC community members. Now, according to financial filings, we know that Senator Parent has received funding from Tom and Carol Bruer. Over $3,000 in funding actually. The Bruer's are a prominent Massachusetts anti-LGBTQ family. They have pumped money into Massachusetts measures aiming to undo protections for LGBTQ Americans. The question is: Why is this "homegrown" voice taking so much money from out of state bigots? Why has a family like this, a family that seemingly rejects the Vermont value of welcoming everyone so interested in our local Senate race? And further, why would Corey Parent accept that money? Parent is running as a Republican/Democrat. I would ask for both parties to publicly renounce his acceptance of these funds. Both parties should be ashamed that he is running with their party designation by his name. Franklin County and Vermont deserves better. Sending someone to Montpelier who has been bought out by hateful out of staters is dangerous in this perilous time. Vermont has a rocky road ahead of itself and we need people focused on the welfare of ALL Vermonters and not at the will of out of state extremists.
We deserve better.
Reier Erickson
St. Albans
