The proposed updates to the Renewable Energy Standard calling for more renewables are crucial if we are serious about tackling the root causes of the climate crisis.
Vermont has done a good job of encouraging the electrification of vehicles and heating systems, two of the largest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions in the state. However, if we are not working towards 100% of our electricity coming from renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydro power, then we are not truly creating a sustainable green energy system but instead encouraging Vermonters to purchase new technologies that ultimately use power from the polluting fossil fuels we are trying to move away from.
In addition to changing the energy goals in the Renewable Energy Standard to encourage additional renewables throughout New England, the proposed updates also require more renewable energy to be produced in Vermont rather than imported from other areas. We must stop exporting the impacts of our energy system to marginalized communities outside of Vermont.
We have an economic and moral obligation to people and the planet to do everything in our power to fight the climate crisis and create a more just future. I hope that legislators across the spectrum will rally behind this proposal so we can move towards a green energy future that saves people money.
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman on behalf of updates to 2015 Renewable Energy Standard legislation.
