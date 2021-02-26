I am writing in support of Reier Erickson’s candidacy to represent the City of St. Albans on the Maple Run Union School Board. Reier brings a combination of experiences and skills that I believe can strengthen the effectiveness of the school board to deliver positive outcomes for our students, educators and citizens. As a newer member of the St. Albans community, a parent of school-age children, and a former teacher, Reier brings fresh and insightful perspective, along with a commitment to increasing diversity, equity and inclusion within our schools and the community-at-large.
Representation on our municipal and school boards that reflects the diversity within our community will lead to improved outcomes. As we welcome a new superintendent, recover from the pandemic, wrestle with issues of racial and social justice like other communities throughout the nation, there is no doubt that we are living in a time of change – status quo is not an option. The role of the school board is perhaps more critical and challenging than it has ever been. This is the time to encourage openness to new ideas and constructive debate that will drive positive outcomes for students, staff and taxpayers alike. This is how we will make progress.
When Reier raised issues earlier this year at City Council meetings about public safety in St. Albans, I reached out to him because I wanted to understand more about his concerns, especially because some were related to policies I had supported while serving in City Hall. Reier has been open and generous with his time, and he provided both data and anecdotal evidence that opened my mind to ways we might adapt current practices or develop new approaches to public safety and community building.
I believe Reier will be a courageous and much-needed voice on the school board, because he believes in the strength and potential of all students. He’ll bring experience, perspective and data to policy making that recognizes the differences within our student body. He’ll be an advocate for students and families whose access to opportunity is sometimes diminished because of things like race, income level, sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or disabilities and differences that impact the way students learn.
In a recent article, Reier said, “I think small-town America actually really cares for each other, and I think that’s the place where people can come together in a way that’s much more real and authentic.” I completely agree and it’s one of the reasons I will vote for him.
Reier offers us a choice that will add strength and bring new perspective to the Maple Run Supervisory Union. I encourage you to make Reier Erickson one of your two choices for the St. Albans City seat on the board.
Liz Gamache
St. Albans
