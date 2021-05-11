As we enter the “Recovery” phase of Covid and the numbers of our vaccinated rise, I am cautiously optimistic. After all, Spring has sprung, the days are getting longer, the ground thaws and flowers spring forth. All signs of hope. Then there’s the George Floyd verdict and the Justice Department investigation of the Louisville Police regarding Breonna Taylor’s death and I’m tempted to see progress. Ah, but I cannot overlook the simple fact amid all this, black and brown folk are still dying, still the victims of the violence of systemic racism. Our country (eventually) received guidance in attacking the Covid 19 epidemic. We followed through. We’re moving in the right direction. How do we attack racism? How do we build momentum and seek continued change following the George Floyd verdict? Is this even an issue that the members of this community care about? Do you want to take a stand against racism? Make a statement to show your community that you value justice and equity for all, that racism has no place in Franklin County. Simple actions such as these can send ripples of change across our state, our country and the world. Let’s begin a dialogue where we can bring to light our own implicit bias and unchecked privilege, then begin to change our attitudes and actions. Join Franklin County For Justice & Equity as we “Honk Against Racism” in Taylor Park Saturdays from 9-10 a.m. beginning May 15. Stand with us as we peacefully keep racial equity and justice in the forefront. Bring your signs, wear your t-shirts, and wave your flags at the weekly Honk & Wave!This is an ongoing pro-humanity event which supports our brothers and sisters of color. FMI: vigilinfo@yahoo.com or visit our FB page.
With Hope,
Barbara Finch
St. Albans
