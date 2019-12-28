Most of our regular readers will know that the property tax is one of the major sources for funding Vermont’s public school system. Properties in Vermont are divided into two groups: non-resident property and resident property.
All non-resident property is taxed at the same rate regardless of what town it is in. This is to provide tax stability and predictability for businesses. The resident property tax rate (also called the yield) is a rate that includes an amount established by the local school board and voted by the local voters. It covers the amount needed to fund the programs that voters want offered in their school. The resident tax rate/yield is controlled by local vote.
Nothing about the Education Fund is easy.
Readers should know that some properties are exempt from paying property tax and some pay at a reduced rate. There are many kinds of tax exemptions, but the ones that are for property tax affect who pays into the Education Fund and how much they pay.
In Vermont the property tax is also used to pay for local municipal costs. The municipal tax rate has nothing to do with the school tax.
Some of the exemptions for property tax are municipal properties, state college properties, churches, cemeteries, non profit medical and hospital corporations etc. In addition local development corporations, Vermont State Colleges, University of Vermont, libraries, the national forest and state parks are exempt from property tax.
There are good reasons for each of these kinds of properties to be given an exemption. But the problem is when someone doesn’t have to pay their tax, everyone else has to pay a little more. When all the tax expenditures are lumped together, just over one third of Vermont’s properties are exempt from tax or pay reduced tax. That means every one else picks up a little more in property tax to raise the amount needed to fund our schools.
There is also a program that allows owners of resident property to pay a reduced amount on their property tax based on their income. Anyone earning $140,000 or less can get some reduction in their property tax. Applications for this program are inside the Vermont State Income tax form.
You can find out more about all the specific tax exemptions by taking a look at the Vermont Joint Fiscal webpage. You’ll see all their reports are printed there. The report entitled Tax Expenditures, lists all the exemptions. The most recent report is 2017.
So that’s it for now. I’ll write again when the 2021 budget is released to the legislature. In the meantime I’ll take a little break... maybe write about some fun stuff!
In the meantime, have a very Merry Christmas holiday.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia