After reading the story “Petition eyes regulated cannabis market in St. Albans” and the mayor's comments, I would like to clarify what exactly cannabis is. Unbelievable here are the mayors comments. “We spent millions of dollars to have people stop smoking, now the legislature allows for this,” Smith said. “We’re still recovering from opioid issues ... There’s the opportunity for people to grow their own, I just don’t think we need it on Main Street St. Albans.” Cannabis is not leaf tobacco. It is an entirely different plant and the flower or fruit of the plant is consumed. Other than some memory issues, a person would receive approximately the same long term negative health effects of drying and smoking apples. There are 480,000 deaths each year from smoking tobacco leaf. Zero deaths from consuming cannabis. States that have legalized recreational cannabis are seeing a decrease in opioid deaths. Everyone certainly does not have the opportunity to grow their own. We need a safe place to purchase recreational Cannabis, especially for seniors. As for “not thinking we need it on Main Street”, tobacco and alcohol kill well over 500,000 people each year and they are sold on main street. Is there a requirement that any recreational drug sold on main street kill people? Cannabis heals, not kills! Please sign the petition.
Dale Ford
St. Albans
