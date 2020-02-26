The information provided by our City and Town leaders, has been nothing more than a sales pitch to sell a pool to the voters.
Trying to get an estimate of what the users fee might be and what does it cover is imposable. The answer I get is "to be determined at a later date" and warned that much of the operating cost is "unknown". Using last years figures, for the city to breakeven for operating cost, the city would had to charge around $50.00 per person. The city absorbed $12,222.00. Where did they get the rate charged of $5.00 and $8.00? Business owners and city residents should be concerned about hypothetical recession limiting business activity. A one percent tax could be significant, when added to other tax increases planed by the state. (example minimum wage bill).
The Aqua Van, they plan on running, to and from the pool site, will only operate in the Summer months. We need transportation year round for a pool that's open year round.
One of the city leaders made a commit, your able to go sledding, skiing, and swimming, "It's a little Jay Peak." Bad call, we all know how the funds were obtained for that project.
To quote a Town leader, "the voters will have the final say."
Wayne Sweeney