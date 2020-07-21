Having read the article in the weekend edition of the St. Albans Messenger entitled, “Police debate comes to Maple Run”, I feel the need to weigh in. For those of you who do not know me, I retired from the position of Special Education Director of MRUSD in June 2019. Prior to this I served as Assistant Special Education Director for MRUSD for nine years in which I also served as Equity Coordinator for the district.
I came to MRUSD, (BFA) and education, initially as a social worker formerly employed by the VT. Department of Children & Families ( Social & Rehabilitation Services). In addition, I have served as a national trainer for the Life Space Crisis Intervention organization. This organization focuses on best practice in behavioral intervention for children.
I have provided training for hundreds of education and mental health staff locally and have presented at conferences on the national level in the thirty years I have been a master trainer for this organization. Overall, my entire forty year career has been dedicated to our most challenging children and supporting their families to provide support and effective intervention, to nurture accountability and responsibility.
Those are my credentials and why I believe it is necessary to provide an opinion in this debate. Over the course of my career I have had the opportunity to work with a number of law enforcement officers. As in any profession, the quality of the intervention and relationship is dependent upon the personality and training of the individual performing the role. Recognition that our most challenging students are the students that need us most is essential..
An effective SRO has training in empathic behavioral intervention, an ability to set clear boundaries and limits in a non-confrontive/non-aggressive manner, promote individual responsibility and school safety. This person often serves as a social worker, mental health professional, reliable adult support, and yes counselor.
This position when done well, is a combination of all of the above. Are all law enforcement personnel able to serve in this role effectively? No. It is comparable to the fact that not everyone has what it takes to be an effective teacher, coach and any other number of positions.
In my professional opinion there is a place for this position in our schools. That said, it is incumbent upon our local educational leaders to ensure all children and parents that only well trained individuals, who possess the personal qualities it takes to truly understand what is expected of them in this role, to understand the developmental levels of our students and to be able to effectively fulfill the expectations.
Joanne Wells, M.Ed.