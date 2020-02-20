"To All Berkshire,Montgomery,Sheldon and Bakersfield Residents"
There is an opening on the Berkshire School Board and I'm interested in the position. The position will be filled by a write-in vote on town meeting day this year. I need 30 residents to write me in. I appreciate your consideration in this matter and hope you have faith in my ability to fulfill this service for the community. I have a background in education and a B.A. degree in science from Johnson State College. I currently have 2 daughters enrolled at Berkshire Elementary School and will have a child in the school for at least 6 more years. My name isn't a common spelling but must be spelled correctly to count. Thank you.
John Dziedzic