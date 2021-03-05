It appears our legislators are acting in a hypocritical manner when they are trying to legislate and ban the flavored Vape products presently on the market using the excuse they are worried about Vermont's teenagers damaging their lungs with the products, yet they are promoting the legal sale of marijuana. They apparently believe that even though the law now states you have to be 21 to purchase tobacco products, they are naive enough to believe those under 21 are not able to and do not purchase said products. Kids are doing what they did when the age limit used to be 21-they have others purchase the products for them.
With 123 opioid overdose deaths in 2020 one would think that our legislators would want to work to make this number smaller instead of creating a product sale that will likely increase this number.
Raymond Ferland
Enosburg Falls
