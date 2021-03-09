Thank you is just not enough to express my deep appreciation for the greater St. Albans community’s support of our Comets and Bobwhites and their families during the winter season! This has always been an extremely special community and never has that support been on greater display than over the past two months. Our athletes did everything that was asked of them so that they were able to participate in the sports they love, and their families supported them in every way possible all the while knowing that they would not even be able to watch their children play in person. As excruciatingly difficult as that was for families, it was made bearable by this wonderful community and all those who have stepped up to make the winter season the best it could possibly be given the circumstances.So, an enormous thank you to:Northwest Access TV and their crews for providing a streaming experience for each and every home game and to their sponsors who helped make streaming the games a possibility.The St. Albans Messenger and its sports staff and specifically Ruthie Laroche and Ari Beauregard for the outstanding coverage of all the teams and for the in-depth look into individual athletes and teams and the excellent photographs. The County Courier for their wonderful articles and especially Ben Kaufmann for providing his exceptional photographs to everyone free of charge.Northwest Vermont Sports and Anthony Labor for the excellent coverage, pictures, podcast, interviews, and profiles of athletes.The BFA athletic staff for doing everything they could to ensure the athletes had the best season possible.And, lastly, the businesses and community members who supported BFA, the athletes, and their families.We are all very fortunate to live or work in this caring community and that fact has never been more evident than during these unprecedented times.
Karla Kane
BFA Math Department
Comet Basketball, Softball, & Soccer 1981-85
