Vermont unexpectedly ended up with much more money for FY22 than expected. How did this happen?
The extra money being proposed for use in the FY22 budget comes from two places:
*Tax revenue was generated by spending. A lot of families made online purchases of goods and food while limiting their trips out to the store. In addition, many paid Sales/Use tax or Meals tax or Purchase /Use tax while spending the money sent from the federal government to prop up the economy during the pandemic. For the most part, lower income folks spent their checks and upper income folks put it in the bank.
*A lot of additional federal money was sent directly to the state to cover public expenses for the pandemic. This is money sent to state governments, not to individuals. Literally millions of dollars were poured into Vermont’s economy.
This money comes largely from deficit spending by the federal government and will be rolled into the national debt.
No one could have predicted the pandemic or the economic fallout that came from it. When the economy started to show serious damage, there were no good choices on how to handle it. The federal government decided to send money to each state to prop up the economy. From what I can see, our Governor’s careful leadership has caused this money to be used as prudently as possible. One time money, one time projects. More info coming.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
