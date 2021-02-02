Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with localized amounts to 10 inches. * WHERE...Most of central and northern Vermont, much of the Champlain Valley, and parts of the northern Adirondacks and Saint Lawrence Valley in New York. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heaviest in intensity through the mid morning hours before gradually tapering to light snow this afternoon. Gusty north winds will create some blowing and drifting snow. Additional light snow is expected tonight and Wednesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&

...Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected Through 830 AM This Morning... An area of moderate to briefly heavy snow will continue to move across much of northeastern New York and northern and central Vermont through 830 AM. At 615 AM, the heaviest and steadiest snow stretched along and north of a line from Newcomb New York to Waterbury to Island Pond Vermont. This area of snow will be capable of producing an additional inch or two of snow accumulation as it moves northward this morning. This combined with visibilities reduced to below one mile at times will result in hazardous driving conditions. Motorists are urged to remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions. Slow down and leave yourself extra time to reach your destination.