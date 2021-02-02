The legislative session begins for real once the Governor delivers his Budget Address. Before that there is a lot of pomp and circumstance, but the amount of serious testimony taken already by legislative committees this year is impressive.
Earlier this week our Governor Phil Scott delivered his plans for Fiscal Year 2022 in a budget that included no spending cuts at all and the investment of $210 million in federal funds for one time use.
Uses as proposed include: investments in low-income housing; the Vermont state college system; internet technology modernization; improvements in broadband; environmental protection and home weatherization.
The $210 million is one-time money, it will not reappear, so I am quite pleased Governor Scott plans to use that money largely to improve state infrastructure. One time money should never be used to create new programs that require ongoing revenue.
The billions of federal dollars already received by the state last summer and fall protected unemployed workers and kept businesses upright. The $210 million in Gov.Scott’s FY2022 proposed budget funds projects that are needed and will improve life for Vermonters. There is also the much needed $680 billion for road improvement, bridge improvement and transportation infrastructure.
In addition, interesting proposals in the Gov’s budget include:
*a proposed exemption from income tax on American military pensions. That’s a cost of nearly $2 million. After this first year of adjusting to not having the $2 million from military pensions, there will be no shortfall in the budget due to this change.
*a proposal to legalize keno (a game like Bíngo)
*a proposal to allow sports betting
*a proposal uses $20 million in additional appropriations to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board. That’s in addition to the $15 million in the base budget.
Current state programs are all preserved. Nothing in the FY2021 is cut out of the FY 2022 budget. The total budget for FY 2022 is $6.83 billion. It uses all of the $210 million in one time funds and the anticipated increase in revenue predicted last week by state economists. More on that later.....
The Governor’s FY2022 budget increases the bottom line state spending by 3%.
Take care. Do some good somewhere today.
Carolyn Branagan
Georgia
