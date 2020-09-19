In a recent letter to the editor, a writer criticized me for having the same word for word vote explanation on the Global Warming Solutions Act as another representative. The fact that two very different people had the exact same written explanation would have triggered most people to think “this must be an error”. In reality, our explanations were very different. The clerk’s office made an error and printed my vote explanation for both and has since corrected the error. There were several ways to have determined the truth for anyone that was interested in doing so. It is ok to disagree with someone’s positions, just base it on facts. I work openly with everyone regardless of party or ideology and will continue to do so.
GWSA is not a good bill for Vermont but it could be. The governor opposes the bill for the same reasons that many legislators oppose it. The governor lays out the points of concern in a thoughtful manner that does not deride those with whom he disagrees. Here are the three issues the governor has with H.688. His full explanation is public and easily accessible.
“1. the creation of a cause of action which could lead to costly litigation and delay, instead of
putting forward tangible solutions and actions we can take now;
2. the structure and charge of the Vermont Climate Council (Council) presents an
unconstitutional separation of powers issue; and
3. the absence of a process ensuring the Legislature would formally vote on the Vermont
Climate Action Plan (Plan) promulgated by an unelected, unaccountable Council.”
These are all legitimate reasons to object to the bill and request that further work be done in order to create better policy and hopefully improved results. This bill usurps executive branch authority and places the duties of an elected legislature into the hands of unelected body. The council’s plan would not be subject to approval by the House and Senate. That should raise concerns. Allowing individuals and groups to sue the state for failing to meet benchmarks opens the door for well-funded and well-staffed out of state organizations to impose their will on the citizens of Vermont.
As we press to replace fossil fuels with electricity, we need to remember that 63% of electricity is produced by fossil fuels with another 20% produced by nuclear power. Electrical production from solar or wind only represents 1.8% and 7.5% of the portfolio respectively. At the current time these are inefficient technologies that are a long way from being able to replace fossil fuels. The point of course is that just because we don’t see exhaust, it doesn’t mean exhaust isn’t being produced. Further, just because we don’t see fossil fuels entering our homes or vehicles doesn’t negate that millions upon millions of gallons/tons of fossil fuels were used up the supply chain. Also keep in mind that Vermont is a rural state heavily dependent on commuting, tourist traffic and that we will see more traffic as AutoRoute 35 opens in Quebec. None of these facts are reasons to not work toward a cleaner society. However, it is important to understand how these realities impact what the actual impact of our policies will be.
Whether it’s the governor or members of the legislature, there is agreement that we should do better for our environment- air, water and ground. The issue becomes one of how we achieve our goals. Many times, the pursued solutions simply do not solve the problem. I believe that solutions must actually achieve our stated goals. The reality is that every issue is rich with nuance and possibilities. Elected officials need to be open-minded and willing to evaluate all sides as they work toward the best resolutions possible. I will continue to work with colleagues from across the political spectrum to find real solutions.
