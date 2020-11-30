Received a email, from a highly respected clergymen, who is asking the same question that I am concerned about. The above title is his words not mine. The question about November 3nd, election. Can anyone tell me why around 10:00 PM on that night, a number of states, stopped counting. They were Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. They were all tilting toward Trump at the time. My question is: WHY have they stopped counting? In all my years, I have never saw an election night in which the counting stopped, and that even when counting was done manually or mechanically. All the counties stopped counting, even the rural ones, which are always the states to report. It was if word went out from some unknown source that they should stop. All of these states, with the exception of Georgia, are ruled by leftist governors. Consequently the persons supervising the election are also leftists. The delay in Georgia was due to some problem in Fulton County, which is super-liberal Atlanta. Why did these states have counting problem? No other states had counting problem. My guess is I highly suspect that when it was very probable that Trump would take these states and be re-elected, the leftists panicked and set out to "find votes" in order to overturn Trump's lead in those states. There is just too much coincidence here to think otherwise.
Wayne Sweeney
St. Albans
